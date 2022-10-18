Ravens Make Shocking Addition, Add Veteran Wide Receiver

While the NFL world has its eyes on where Odell Beckham Jr. may end up in the coming weeks, the Baltimore Ravens made a shocking signing at the wide receiver position that may take them out of the running.

The Ravens agreed to terms on a contract with veteran wideout DeSean Jackson on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Baltimore’s addition of the 35-year-old came just days after he had to make it known that he had yet to officially retire.

“I’m not officially retired,” he said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast on Saturday. “I’m ready to get back to it.”

When discussing a potential return to football, Jackson listed three teams he would want to play for: the Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers and the Ravens. In theorizing a potential term in Baltimore, he said, “I like Lamar Jackson’s game right now. Jackson and Jackson.”

The elder Jackson has seen his football journey take him to a few different spots in recent years. After spending the first six years of his career with the Eagles, the 16-year veteran had stops with Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before heading back to Philadelphia for a couple of years and spending 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Though his tenure with the Rams ended prematurely, he did receive a Super Bowl ring.

Jackson will join the Ravens’ oft-injured group of weapons, likely serving as a vertical threat in an offense that desperately needs someone Lamar Jackson can’t overthrow. Baltimore is hoping the 35-year-old’s legs are fresh enough for him to become that player.