Ravens’ Marcus Peters, John Harbaugh Get Into Sideline Confrontation

NESN Logo Sign In

Blowing a 17-point lead will bring out the emotions in anybody. Case-in-point, the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

That was the case on Sunday, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters had to be pulled away from each other at the end of Baltimore’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

As Peters headed toward the sideline at the end of the Ravens’ loss, Harbaugh was seen shouting in the direction of the 29-year-old cornerback. After CBS’ broadcast cut away, they cut back to a shot of Peters gesturing in the direction of his head coach before being held back by teammates, coaches and sideline staff. You can find video of the incident here.

After the game, Harbaugh seemed to play down the confrontation.

“We’re on the same page,” Harbaugh said, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “We have an honest relationship. I love Marcus Peters. I hope he still loves me.”

Seeing the Ravens allow their emotions to boil over is understandable, as Baltimore blew a 20-3 lead in the second half to fall 23-20 at home to a Bills team that has been involved in some interesting finishes. Baltimore opted to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line instead of kicking the field goal and (likely) taking the lead with 4:15 remaining.