Red Sox Wrap: Boston Ends Final Road Trip With Loss To Blue Jays

The Red Sox ended their final road trip of the 2022 season with a 6-3 loss against the Blue Jays.

Boston fell to 75-84, while Toronto moved to 90-69.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Michael Wacha’s final start — or final two starts for that matter– for the Red Sox probably didn’t go as he planned, but there’s no doubt he was a great signing by Boston in the offseason.

Wacha was done after four innings at Rogers Centre. The right-hander gave up five earned run on six hits, one walk and struck out four. He finishes 2022 with a 3.32 ERA and arguably was the Red Sox’s best, most consistent starter all year — even after a stint on the injured list. Many thought he may fall back down to earth quicker than he did or that he’d face some sort of regression after being so consistent. While Wacha didn’t escape it, it did take until his final two starts to not be his usual, solid self.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Wacha, but it would be wise for the Red Sox to re-sign him if they want to be competitive in 2023.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Teoscar Hernandez did quite a bit of damage against Wacha on Sunday.