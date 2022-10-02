Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Sit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet for the final time this season Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

The visitors’ superstar left side of the infield is not in the starting lineup for the matinee matchup north of the border. Yu Chang is set to start at shortstop in place of Xander Bogaerts, while Bobby Dalbec will replace Rafael Devers at third base. Alex Verdugo, another Red Sox lineup regular, also will start the day on the bench as Abraham Almonte mans right field.

On the mound for Boston is Michael Wacha, who will try to wrap up his 2022 body of work with his 12th victory of the season. The veteran right-hander made two prior starts against the Blue Jays on the campaign, tossing a combined 11 innings in which he allowed five earned runs on 11 hits. Opposing Wacha is fellow righty Kevin Gausman, who carries a 3.30 ERA on the season into what likely will be his final start before the playoffs begin.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Blue Jays:

RED SOX (75-83)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Tommy Pham, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Abraham Almonte, RF

Yu Chang, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Michael Wacha, RHP (11-1, 3.06 ERA)

BLUE JAYS (89-69)

George Springer, DH

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Teoscar Hernández, RF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Danny Jansen, C

Raimel Tapia, LF

Whit Merrifield, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF