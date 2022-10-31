Stefon Diggs, Jaire Alexander Shed Light On Heated Exchange

Two of the best players in Sunday night’s Packers-Bills matchup went at it well before the primetime game kicked off at Highmark Stadium.

NBC cameras captured Stefon Diggs and Jaire Alexander barking at one another ahead of the Week 8 tilt between Buffalo and Green Bay. After the Bills’ 27-17 win, both stars shed light on what was said in the animated exchange.

“Told him he couldn’t mess with me. He a ‘lil boy,” Alexander told reporters, per Bleacher Report.

Diggs added: “I don’t give a (expletive) who started it. I finished it. I got the win.”

Not only did the Bills pick up a victory to improve to 6-1 on the season, but Diggs turned in another great performance. The standout receiver hauled in six passes from quarterback Josh Allen for 108 yards with a touchdown. However, it should be noted that Alexander was not in coverage when Diggs did the bulk of his damage before a raucous Buffalo crowd.

The Bills, the owner of the AFC’s No. 1 seed entering Week 9, will try to ride the momentum into Sunday’s divisional matchup with the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. The 3-5 Packers, meanwhile, will be in dire need of a victory this weekend when they travel to Detroit for an NFC North tilt with the 1-6 Lions.