Tom Brady Injury: Bucs QB Sheds Light On Shoulder Issue

Tom Brady had a rough Sunday night.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback never really had a chance, as his team was beaten from pillar to post by the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.” Brady finished the night with his best numbers of the season thus far, but it was not reflective of how the game played out, as KC scored in the opening minutes and never looked back.

Brady’s individual performance — 39-for-52, 385 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions — was made even more impressive by the fact he was playing hurt. The Tampa Bay signal-caller was dealing with a shoulder injury after taking a bone-crushing hit in the first half. He acknowledged the injury after the game and went into a little more detail Monday night on his “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“My shoulder’s doing OK,” Brady said on the podcast, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “You know, just some bumps and bruises, and I kind of took a hit there on it. Got some treatment (Monday). Got a little bit (Sunday night). So I’m sure I’ll be fine in the end.”

Not exactly a declaration of full health. Brady unsurprisingly used the line of questioning to give props to his longtime health coach and business partner Alex Guerrero.

“Thank God for Alex, who’s always taking good care of me, and he’s put together and helped me through a lot of bumps and bruises over the years. So this week will be very similar to a lot of the other ones, just getting on the mend, getting back to practice and trying to improve and be ready to go for next week.”

It definitely feels like the bumps and bruises have increased this season for Brady. He hasn’t been able to hide a very obvious ring finger injury on his throwing hand, one that at least looks gnarly.