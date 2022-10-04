Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout

NESN Logo Sign In

One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps.

The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.

The 25-year-old Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, appearing in four games as an undrafted rookie in 2020 and 16 (with six starts) in 2021. Last season, the Baylor product totaled 35 tackles, two sacks, one tackle for loss, one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while playing 18% of Minnesota’s defensive snaps (218 total).

Listed at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, Lynch primarily played as an off-the-ball linebacker but also saw snaps on the edge and in the slot. He was a core special teamer for the Vikings, as well, leading the team in snaps played in the kicking game (342; 70%). Minnesota released Lynch ahead of final roster cuts this summer.

Linebacker play has been a weakness for the Patriots’ defense of late, with that unit struggling in consecutive losses to Baltimore and Green Bay. The Ravens and Packers racked up 188 and 199 rushing yards in those games, respectively.

Following Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, during which linebacker Mack Wilson played just 10 defensive snaps and Raekwon McMillan was used only on special teams, the Patriots added Collins to their practice squad, bringing the 32-year-old back for his fourth stint in New England. The Patriots also released linebacker Harvey Langi from their practice squad.

Langi already has generated interest elsewhere, with the Ravens reportedly working him out Tuesday.