What Panthers Coach Told D.J. Moore After Result-Altering Penalty

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks took a much more measured approach than others might have after Sunday’s overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a Week 8 contest Carolina was an extra point away from winning in regulation.

Panthers receiver D.J. Moore, however, made what should have been a modest extra point much tougher on Carolina kicker Eddy Pinero after Moore was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct following his game-tying, 62-yard touchdown. Moore, with the game tied 34-all, ripped off his helmet while in the end zone, prompting the 15-yard penalty to be enforced on the extra point. Pinero missed what likely would have been the game-sealing extra point as it took place with 12 seconds left in regulation.

“The celebration penalty, a big play like that, we need to make sure we keep our poise,” Wilks shared in his opening statement after the loss, per the team. “It was a great job with D.J. coming up with a big play in the end zone, great pass by P.J. (Walker), but as a team we got to make sure we’re smarter and just take it to the next level, next step.”

PJ WALKER JUST DID THAT. HAIL MARY TO DJ MOORE. pic.twitter.com/dDYwoZhaGG — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

To no surprise, Wilks was questioned about Moore’s result-altering penalty. But the interim coach, who took over for the fired Matt Rhule, stood by the star wideout without being overly critical.

“As a whole, we got to be better as a team,” Wilks deflected when asked a question about Moore. “D.J is smart enough to understand that’s something to learn from. Very talented player, glad he’s on our team. But moving forward that’s something we’ll learn from and we won’t make that same mistake.”

When pressed again, Wilks added: “Again, it didn’t come down to that. Of course, it would have given us an opportunity to win, but offense and defense, special teams we could have had it way before then. And with me, I’m encouraging him (Moore) and trying to build him up. I told him, ‘Hopefully we give you the opportunity to come back and win it for us,’ which unfortunately we didn’t.”