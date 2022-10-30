Jets’ Zach Wilson Catches Stray From Elijah Moore After Patriots Loss

The relationship between Elijah Moore and the New York Jets seems to be deteriorating by the day.

The back and forth between Moore and the Jets has seen Moore leave the team and miss practices, request a trade, have the request get denied, get eviscerated by Rex Ryan and ultimately return to the team in time for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots. Following that matchup, the latest chapter unfolded.

The Patriots defeated the Jets, 22-17, on Sunday in a game where New York’s wide receivers failed to do very much against New England’s secondary. Moore, specifically, had a rough go of it, finishing with zero catches on one target from quarterback Zach Wilson. In a game where he was looking for more opportunity, Moore was pretty much a nonfactor — and that didn’t sit well with him.

When asked about his chemistry with Wilson, Moore didn’t hold back.

“I don’t even know, I couldn’t even tell you,” Moore said, via SNY. “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

The palpable frustration from Moore in understandable. After posting a 43-catch, 538-yard, five-touchdown season as a rookie, things have slowed considerably for the 22-year-old, who has only 16 receptions on the season with no touchdowns.

With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Jets could be facing a significant crossroads with their former second-round pick.