What Patriots’ Saturday Roster Moves Mean For Browns Game

The New England Patriots on Saturday ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor and cornerback Jonathan Jones for Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what those moves — and others the team did not make — mean for this Week 6 matchup:

— With Agholor unavailable, expect a larger role for rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton, who made his NFL debut in last week’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions. Thornton played 25 offensive snaps in that game, with the majority of those coming after Agholor exited with a hamstring injury. He caught just two passes for 7 yards but brings an unrivaled speed element to New England’s passing game. We’ll see if the Patriots make use of that against Cleveland.

Thornton joins Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne in a trimmed-down Patriots receiving corps. Agholor ranks second on the team in both catches (14) and receiving yards (225) this season but has struggled with ball security, losing two fumbles and dropping a Bailey Zappe pass that resulted in an interception.

— Jones has been the Patriots’ top cover man this season, so his loss is a significant one. Impressive rookie Jack Jones should slot back into the starting lineup opposite Jalen Mills, who has dealt with a nagging hamstring issue but was removed from the injury report Friday.

The ball-hawking Jack Jones enters Week 6 as the Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded cornerback. He’s forced three turnovers in the last two games.

Second-year pro Shaun Wade, who has yet to play a snap this season, could be relied upon for depth purposes if Mills’ injury issues resurface.