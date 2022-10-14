Patriots Mailbag: How Will Damien Harris Injury Impact Backfield?

Mailbag time. Let’s get right into your Patriots questions as New England prepares to visit Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns this Sunday.

@WarbucksDesign

Bad idea to start Jones over Zappe? Thoughts?

Unless Mac Jones is at or very close to 100% this weekend, I would start Bailey Zappe for at least one more game. I think it’s premature to say Zappe should permanently replace Jones after one solid game against a terrible and injury-depleted Detroit Lions defense, but he’s shown enough in his two appearances that the Patriots can afford to be patient with Jones, not rush him back before he’s ready.

If it’s a choice between a healthy Jones and a healthy Zappe? Then I’m taking Mac, no question. But if I’m the Patriots, I’d rather roll with the rookie for another week than put a clearly limited Jones out there against Myles Garrett.

@NewFinlandPats

Have you seen any indication that anyone besides J.J. Taylor would be trusted as the third RB behind Stevenson?

The Patriots apparently believe so. They officially promoted sixth-round rookie Kevin Harris from the practice squad on Thursday rather than promoting or temporarily elevating Taylor.

That was a moderately surprising move. Harris hardly flashed at all this summer before breaking out in the Patriots’ final preseason game, and Taylor is the more experienced option, having played in 11 regular-season games over the last two seasons. If injured starter Damien Harris can’t play Sunday — which reportedly is the expectation — both of Rhamondre Stevenson’s backups will be unproven rookie (Kevin Harris and fourth-rounder Pierre Strong). Strong has been on the 53-man roster since cutdown day, but his only offensive snaps have come on kneeldowns, and he was a healthy scratch last week, with New England choosing to bench him and operate with just two active running backs against Detroit.

The burly Kevin Harris (5-foot-11, 225 pounds) is more of a power runner than the diminutive Taylor, however, so the Patriots may view him as a better option to spell Harris on early downs. I wouldn’t expect him or Strong to have major roles this week, as Bill Belichick said he has the utmost confidence in Stevenson to perform on all three downs.

“As much confidence as you could possibly have,” the Patriots head coach said this week on WEEI, “that’s how much we have.”