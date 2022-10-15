Patriots Downgrade Nelson Agholor, Jonathan Jones Vs. Browns

The Patriots will be a bit shorthanded against the Browns.

New England on Saturday downgraded wide receiver Nelson and defensive back Jonathan Jones to out after being questionable on Friday’s injury report against Cleveland for their Week 6 matchup. Algholor is dealing with a hamstring injury while Jones is nursing an ankle ailment.

Agholor has appeared in each of the Patriots’ first five games this season and amassed 225 yards on 14 receptions. He’s fumbled a few times during that stretch and has just one touchdown.

Jones has been incredibly important to New England’s defense through the first five weeks with 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception.

Quarterback Mac Jones was not downgraded, meaning he still is questionable to play.

Kick off for Patriots-Browns from FirstEnergy Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.