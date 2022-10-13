What Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Said About Lack Of Complaining About Flags

A common occurrence in nearly every NFL game is a player complaining to a referee about a supposed missed call, but Lamar Jackson is often the exception to that.

The Ravens quarterback is not immune to calling out a perceived penalty, but when compared to other high-profile quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jackson isn’t doing that much complaining.

But roughing the passer penalties have been in the spotlight after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones were called for egregious personal foul calls in Week 5, and Patrick Mahomes arguably should have been the benefactor of one and voiced his opinion loud and clear to a referee.

The world saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffer a scary concussion in Week 4, and it appears the NFL is trying to take measures to ensure that incident never happens again.

The topic has been on the minds of everyone in the NFL, so it was natural Jackson was asked about the rise of penalty calls that benefit the quarterback, and he had a hilarious response to his lack of complaining about flags from the referee.

“I’m about to start,” Jackson told reporters, per video from Blue Wire’s Sarah Ellison. “We need some penalties, too. Hopefully they make the call, that’s all I can say. I’mma play football, but I’m going to start throwing my hands up, too. No hard feelings to the refs out there but we need some calls. We need some calls.”

Tongue was firmly in cheek in Jackson’s answer, but fans will just have to wait and see the quarterback’s actions in Week 6 when the Ravens take on the New York Giants.