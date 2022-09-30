Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Issues Statement Following Scary Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is on the mend after suffering a horrific head injury in Thursday night’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa had to be stretchered off the field midway through the second quarter after his head slammed against the turf when sacked by Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation and was released later that night. He flew back to Miami with the Dolphins as well, which led to a much-needed, light-hearted moment given the seriousness of Tagovailoa’s injury.

With scores of players, media members and fans pouring out well wishes for Tagovailoa on social media after the play occurred, the quarterback took time Friday evening to show his gratitude for the support.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I’m grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates. #TT4G #FinsUp.”

In Tagovailoa’s statement, he made sure to include the Dolphins, who have come under scrutiny — even from some New England Patriots players — for their handling of the third-year signal caller. Many thought Tagovailoa shouldn’t have played on a short week after getting up wobbly following a hit in a Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was evaluated for a concussion during that game, but passed protocol and returned to action.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel backed the decision to play Tagovailoa against the Bengals, but even though Tagovailoa has shown positive signs of recovery, it seems unfathomable that he’ll play in Week 5 and perhaps beyond that.