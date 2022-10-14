Why Bill Belichick Compared Jakobi Meyers To Julian Edelman

FOXBORO, Mass. — Earlier this week, multiple New England defensive backs compared Jakobi Meyers to his Patriots predecessor, Julian Edelman.

On Friday, head coach Bill Belichick did the same.

In describing Meyers’ rise from undrafted free agent to New England’s best and most reliable receiver, Belichick drew comparisons to Edelman, who joined the Patriots as a seventh-round converted quarterback and didn’t become a true offensive weapon until his fifth pro season.

“Honestly, we’ve had a lot of guys like that,” Belichick said. “Come in as a rookie free agent, expectations are low immediately. But then as things start to improve, such as his blocking and his overall route running and instinctiveness and savviness. Different, but kind of like Edelman in the development. Not saying they’re the same player. They’re not. But Edelman’s a guy who didn’t play much for a while and then became a great, great receiver here — one of the most dependable players we’ve ever had. That certainly wasn’t the case in Year 2 or Year 3, as he was in that development stage.”

Meyers isn’t on Edelman’s level. Few receivers in Patriots history are. But after learning under Edelman as a UDFA in 2019 and replacing him as New England’s top slot option midway through his sophomore campaign, Meyers has led the team in catches and receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He’s tops in both categories again this year through five weeks despite missing two games with a knee injury, and he ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in catches per game, yards per game and Pro Football Focus grade.

The Patriots have added several veteran wideouts over the last two offseasons (Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker) and picked one in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (Tyquan Thornton), but none have been able to knock Meyers off his WR1 perch. Safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips both said they see shades of Edelman is Meyers’ game.

Belichick said Meyers’ QB background — he played it in high school before switching to receiver at North Carolina State — helps him see the field differently than most players at his position.