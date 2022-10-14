Patriots Scouted Ugly Commanders Vs. Bears ‘TNF’ Game — But Why?

It would’ve been easy for the New England Patriots to gloss over Thursday night’s matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, especially with a looming Week 6 road game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Instead, the Pats sent representation to the Windy City, with NFL Media’s Mike Giardi tweeting Thursday night that Steve Cargile, New England’s director of pro scouting, was in Chicago for an up-close and personal look at the Bears.

Steve Cargile, head of pro scouting for the #Patriots, is here in Chicago getting an up close and personal look at the Chicago Bears. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 14, 2022

This raises a simple question: Why?

The most obvious answer, of course, is the Patriots play the Bears in Week 7, a “Monday Night Football” clash at Gillette Stadium just eight days after this Sunday’s showdown with the Browns in Cleveland. There’s no harm in scouting the upcoming competition with boots on the ground.

The more fascinating theory, however, centers around the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline and whether the Patriots were there to scout potential targets. Both the Bears and the Commanders seemingly are going nowhere this season and therefore could sell off pieces in the coming weeks.

A ton of replies to Giardi’s tweet centered around two names — for two very different reasons: N’Keal Harry and Roquan Smith.