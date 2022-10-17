Why Bill Belichick Wasn’t At Robert Kraft’s Surprise NYC Wedding

A handful of current Patriots players (and Tom Brady) made it to Robert Kraft’s surprise New York wedding last Friday, but Bill Belichick didn’t.

So, what gives?

During a Monday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Belichick explained why he wasn’t in attendance to watch Kraft tie the knot with Dana Blumberg.

“Yeah, Robert and I talked about it a couple times,” Belichick said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Logan Mullen. “I was planning to go, but in the end it just was too much at the end of the week and we both decided the best thing for me to do was to try to get ready to beat Cleveland. We’ll celebrate at another time, but very happy for Robert and Dana.

“I heard it was a very special night, so, sorry I missed it, but I know it was a great night for him. I’m very happy for him.”

Belichick’s hard work paid off. His Patriots largely dominated in Cleveland on Sunday with a convincing 38-15 win over the Browns, moving their record back to .500 in the process. New England will host the Chicago Bears next Monday night.

On the other side, Brady, who reportedly skipped a Buccaneers walkthrough to be at Kraft’s wedding, struggled in Tampa Bay’s ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.