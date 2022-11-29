Antonio Brown Takes Shot At Alex Guerrero After Bucs’ Loss

Antonio Brown took aim at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following their demoralizing Week 12 loss to the Browns in Cleveland, but not at his usual target.

The former NFL wide receiver took a break from needling Tom Brady in order to take a shot at the quarterback’s longtime trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero. Brown, obviously, has a bit of history with Guerrero dating back to his brief tenure with the New England Patriots and parts of two seasons with the Bucs.

“Thought y’all could find someone do what i do @Buccaneers @TB12sports,” Brown tweeted. “I’m still Waiting sorry ahhhhh boys What happen. Alex Scam Guerra should of went to college get a degree u hurting players n taking double compensation without no education, doing happy feet massages.”

It’s unclear what Guerrero did or didn’t do to Brown that elicited the Twitter shot. But the post wasn’t at all surprising, as AB continues to express the opinion that he was wronged by effectively everyone he crossed paths with in Tampa Bay.

As for Brady and the Bucs, they will try to improve to .500 on Monday night when they host the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints.