Astros Vs. Phillies Live Stream: Watch World Series Game 5 Online, On TV

The series is tied 2-2

by

2 hours ago

The deadlock in the 2022 World Series will be broken Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park.

The Astros rebounded from their lopsided Game 3 loss in a big way Wednesday. One night after the visitors gave up five home runs to the Phillies, Cristian Javier and three Houston relievers combined to throw only the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic. The American League champions now have the opportunity to win their second World Series in franchise history at home this weekend.

But before the best-of-seven series shifts back to Houston, the sides will meet one last time in the City of Brotherly Love. Justin Verlander is set to take the mound for the Astros opposite fellow right-hander Noah Syndergaard.

Here’s how to watch Astros-Phillies Game 5:

When: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
