Patriots Critic Dan Orlovsky Gives Team Credit For This Huge Play Against Jets

Dan Orlovsky has been one of the Patriots’ top critics since last spring.

The NFL quarterback-turned-analyst was a leading pessimist on New England’s decision to hand its offense over to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. And Orlovsky has remained critical this season as Mac Jones and the Patriots offense have struggled to gain consistency.

But he changed his tune a bit after Sunday’s win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Orlovsky was especially impressed with the play design on Jakobi Meyers’ fourth-and-1 touchdown on New England’s first drive of the third quarter. “I gotta give the Patriots some credit with this one,” Orlovsky said,” I really like this.”

Take a look:

While the Patriots and Patricia do deserve credit for the play, which was a huge one in the game, it’s worth pointing out that Hunter Henry easily could’ve been called for offensive pass interference. It would’ve been a borderline call, but also one that is made on a fairly consistent basis.