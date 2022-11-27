Bears Have Bizarre Quarterback Situation Before Game Vs. Jets

UPDATE 1:15 p.m. ET: Chicago Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian started Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, as expected once Justin Fields was ruled inactive. The oblique injury Siemian reportedly suffered in pregame warmups did not keep him from starting. Nathan Peterman entered the contest as the backup.

Original story: The New York Jets already benefited from Justin Fields being inactive Sunday, but it might have broke even further in their favor Sunday afternoon during pregame warmups.

Veteran signal-caller Trevor Siemian was set to get the Week 12 start against the Jets due to Fields’ shoulder injury. However, Siemian injured his oblique muscle during pregame warmups which made Chicago likely to start Nathan Peterman, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Siemian was back on the field working with the training staff, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer. Schefter previously reported that Siemian would serve as the backup to Peterman while Bears running back David Montgomery would serve as the emergency quarterback.

The Bears media relations told reporters 10 minutes before the game the starting quarterback was a game-time decision, per Garafolo.

Trevor Siemian has his helmet on as he tosses to Nathan Peterman, who is not wearing one. As good an indication as I can give you for who is going to start for the #Bears, who will start on defense. https://t.co/tfoiDcQfwi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 27, 2022

The Jets moved from 7-point favorites to 8-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook after the development — and perhaps for good reason. The 28-year-old Peterman is 1-3 as a starting quarterback with 12 interceptions across four starts for the Buffalo Bills.