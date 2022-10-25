Patriots ‘Played Like (Expletive)’ Vs. Justin Fields, Bears, Defender Says

FOXBORO, Mass. — The No. 1 storyline Monday night was the Patriots’ unprecedented handling of their quarterback situation.

But New England didn’t lose to the Chicago Bears because Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe both saw time behind center. It lost because its defense could not stop Justin Fields.

The Bears’ second-year quarterback, maligned all season for his team’s punchless passing attack, tore the Patriots apart as a rusher as Chicago raced to a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium as 8.5-point underdogs.

It was a humbling night for New England’s defense, which had locked down a pair of productive ground games in consecutive wins over Detroit and Cleveland.

“We’ve got a pretty good defense,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said after the game. “We’ve got a pretty good team. But tonight, we played like (expletive).”

He added: “They just wanted the game more. That’s just what it comes down to. We played terrible in all three phases, and it’s really embarrassing. Embarrassing.”

Given extra time to prepare after playing on Thursday night the previous week, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff altered the way they used the athletic Fields, calling a higher rate of designed QB runs than they had in their first six games.