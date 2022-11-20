NFL Twitter Thankful Patriots-Jets Didn’t Go To Overtime

Thanksgiving came early for NFL fans watching Patriots-Jets.

New England and New York each scored three points heading into the final 30 seconds of the game. The game felt like a throwback in the worst way possible. The Jets accumulated two total yards in the second half, and the Patriots only averaged five yards per play.

Overtime felt inevitable, but rookie Marcus Jones took a Braden Mann punt 84 yards to the house. The touchdown left five seconds on the clock, but Zach Wilson didn’t return to the field, much to the delight and thanks of NFL fans.

God bless that young man for saving us from Jets/Patriots overtime — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 20, 2022

pats and jets today pic.twitter.com/Rmwu5JGPPn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 20, 2022

Remember the Rams-Chiefs game in 2018? This Patriots-Jets game is different from that. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 20, 2022

Both Patriots-Jets games this season have been crimes against humanity — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 20, 2022

Lol that was exactly how Patriots/Jets was bound to end. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 20, 2022

Patriots W-L in their last 14 games vs Jets



WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN

WIN pic.twitter.com/dv7KgNvrwF — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) November 20, 2022

Belichick in the Jets locker room after the Patriots win pic.twitter.com/57HU4GI134 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) November 20, 2022

Quick recap for Patriots -3.5 bettors pic.twitter.com/SZj760z2xh — br_betting (@br_betting) November 20, 2022

The 10-3 win for the Patriots puts them in position to make a run for an AFC wild card spot, and New England’s 6-4 record after Week 11 puts it at third in the AFC East.

The Patriots will have to hope their offense can dramatically improve in a short week when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving Day.