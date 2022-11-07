Bill Belichick Lauds Tom Brady For Reaching ‘Amazing’ Milestone

Despite everything, Bill Belichick remains in awe of Tom Brady — publicly, anyway.

Brady on Sunday racked up 280 passing yards in a thrilling comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. In doing so, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards, including the playoffs.

Belichick was asked about Brady’s accomplishment during his Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” program.

“That’s a tremendous accomplishment by Tom and a real credit to everything about him,” the New England Patriots head coach said. “His longevity, his accuracy, consistency. Just doing so many things right in the passing game for so long. It’s a phenomenal accomplishment and I’m really happy for him. Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and (is) just very good at what he does. That’s an amazing, amazing stat.”

“I don’t even know how far 100,000 yards is. It must be a long way. I don’t know how many miles, I have no idea.”

When informed that 100,000 yards equate to 56.8 miles, Belichick simply replied, “Jesus, can you imagine?”

Aggrieved Patriots fans likely will point out that Belichick wouldn’t need to imagine anything had he kept Brady in a Patriots uniform. But that’s a story for a different day.