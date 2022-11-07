Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Comeback Win: ‘That Was (Expletive) Awesome’

To say Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were excited after beating the Rams in Week 9 would be an understatement.

With 44 seconds left in the game, Tampa Bay relied on its future Hall of Famer to pull off a game-winning drive, and Brady delivered and sunk a dagger into Los Angeles’ season with a 16-13 loss.

The comeback was a remarkable one. When the Buccaneers turned the ball over on downs with 1:52 remaining, Tampa Bay had a 5% chance of winning, according to Next Gen Stats. Brady proceeded to complete 5-of-6 passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on the game-winning drive. The 45-year-old finished his day throwing for 36-of-58 for 280 yards.

Brady eclipsed 100,000 career passing yards in the game — the first player in NFL history to ever do so — but the most important part for the Bucs’ 2022-23 season was the win that puts the Buccaneers tied for first place with the Atlanta Falcons, who blew their chance to take sole possession of the NFC South with a loss to the Chargers.

“That was awesome,” Brady told reporters in his postgame news conference. “That was (expletive) awesome.”

Not much else needed to be said from the quarterback, who achieved his 69th fourth quarter or overtime comeback in his regular and postseason career.

The season has been an ugly one for Tampa Bay, but even with a 4-5 record, it still has a chance at postseason play. The Bucs hope to get to .500 when they travel to Germany to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.