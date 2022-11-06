Bills’ Josh Allen Downplays Severity Of Elbow Injury Suffered In Loss

The Buffalo Bills dropped their second game of the season Sunday, falling to the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. That may be the least of their worries though.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen grabbing his right elbow after being sacked by Jets cornerback Bryce Hall on one of the final plays of Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to New York. The NFL’s preseason MVP favorite was asked about the apparent injury at his postgame press conference.

Allen skirted the question, admitting he was in “slight pain” but said he would “work through it” in preparation for the Bills’ matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

Dr. Jess Flynn, a sports medicine physician and NFL Media reporter, shared a video of the play in which Allen appeared to be injured on Twitter, saying he appeared to suffer a UCL sprain, something he has a history with going back to 2018.

After playing poorly, Allen chose to shoulder the blame for the loss and shy away from questions about his status physically.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive). Made some bad decisions tonight that really hurt our team,” Allen said, per team-provided video.

Allen finished 18-of-34 for 205 yards and two interceptions in the loss, his first game of the season without a touchdown pass. He did score twice on the ground, however, finishing with 86 rushing yards.