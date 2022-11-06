Ex-Patriot Gleefully Points To Double-Digit Spread After Jets Upset Bills At least one Jets player didn't take too kindly to being home underdogs by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

Just when the NFL world thought the Jets were out, New York came into Week 9 and pulled off a big upset over the Buffalo Bills.

Things weren’t looking so great for the Jets after kicker Braden Mann pulled a Charlie Brown on the opening kickoff, and an issue with the SkyCam caused the game to be delayed.

Zach Wilson also exited the game with a leg injury, but the quarterback came back and finished the game without making the same mistakes he made against the New England Patriots in Week 8. That helped the defense play at its best against Josh Allen and shut down the Bills’ dominant offense and win the game, 20-17.

Of course, New York is never short on confidence, especially rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner, but Braxton Berrios came out of the game confident in his team as well.

“We were like 11.5-point underdogs at home, Jets win,” Berrios said after the game, per team video.

The former Patriots wide receiver only had one catch for six yards on two targets, along with two kick returns for 40 yards, but the Jets relied on rookie receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Michael Carter on the offensive side of the ball.

Berrios was one point off from where the line closed on DraftKings Sportsbook. At 10.5, 60% of bettors were on the Bills to cover, along with 66% of the handle. The moneyline closed at -540, but the public rode with Buffalo earning 89% of bets on 87% of the handle. Those bettors crashed and burned.

The Jets’ Twitter account also chimed in noting markets had New York’s season win total at 5.5, which it surpassed after Sunday’s win.

“We obviously don’t care what anyone else says, we expected to win this game as a team,” Wilson said in his postgame news conference, per SNY video.

The second-year quarterback didn’t outplay Allen. Wilson passed for 18-of-25 for 154 yards and a touchdown, and he also lost a fumble. Allen threw for 18-of-34 for 205 yards and rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns, but it was the two interceptions that caused the fifth-year quarterback to have a mediocre day. Allen was dinged up with an elbow injury, but the QB downplayed the severity of it after the game.

Wins for the Jets, Patriots and Miami Dolphins make things interesting in the AFC East. It will make the rematch between New England and New York in Week 11 an interesting matchup for a potential wild card bid.