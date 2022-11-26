Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman, Nick Foligno Are Teammate Goals

Need to know what relationship goals, or in this case teammate goals, look like, just take a glance at Jeremy Swayman and Nick Foligno.

The 24-year-old goalie and the 35-year-old veteran have cultivated a strong bond both on and off the ice as teammates for the Boston Bruins.

They displayed their comradery for one another Friday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden during the postgame celebration. With Linus Ullmark exiting the contest early due to an upper-body injury, Foligno stepped in once again to perform the congratulatory goalie hug with Swayman.

Swayman could barely hide his excitement as the Bruins notched their 12th straight win on home ice to begin the season, which set an NHL record. The youngster leaped right into Foligno’s arms in a moment so wholesome it’s hard not to admire the relationship the two have.

“Man, I could be a Foligno Jr. if I ask,” Swayman told reporters following the win, per team-provided video. “I was there last night too for Thanksgiving. It’s a special family.”

Earlier this month, Foligno and his wife, Janelle, helped Swayman after he suffered a lower-body injury in a dramatic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Foligno made sure to get Swayman’s address since his wife made the netminder a ton of food to help kickstart his recovery.