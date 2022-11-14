Bruins Notes: Boston Defensemen Continue To Shine On Both Ends

The Boston Bruins latest victory wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty, but it represented some of the things they’ve done especially well over the course of their incredibly fast start.

Th Bruins continued to defend penalties well, won the majority of their faceoffs and received big contributions from their defensemen. Those defensemen, working in new pairings and still adjusting to being at full strength, powered the victory — led by Hampus Lindholm.

“I just know he’s playing exceptional D for us,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Having him and Charlie (McAvoy) back there and the plethora of talented defensemen we have — I mean, there’s a reason we don’t give up a lot of goals. There’s a reason why we have a real good offense, those guys get the pucks up to the forwards in real good spots and that leads to good entries for us.”

In just their second game with Lindholm, McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Brandon Carlo, Jakub Zboril and Connor Clifton all in the lineup, the Bruins shuffled things around to great results. Montgomery explained how they got to the pairings of McAvoy-Grzelcyk, Lindholm-Clifton and Zboril-Carlo.

“It depends on who we’re playing,” Montgomery said. “(Saturday) we wanted Carlo and Lindholm together against the (Tage) Thompson line because of their speed and their length. Today, we thought we’d spread out the balance of offensive defensemen with the defensive defensemen. And that’s why against a lineup like tonight, where they have three lines that can score, we like to balance the lines out.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Canucks game:

— Tomá? Nosek was noticeably present in all phases of the game Sunday. He broke a streak of 315 days without a goal and also registered his first NHL fight after a big hit on David Pastrnak. Montgomery commended the decision to scrap postgame.