Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Breaks Rob Gronkowski’s Record In Win Vs. Chargers

Travis Kelce stands alone in tight end history, eclipsing New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowksi.

The Los Angeles Chargers held a 27-23 lead with 1:46 left to go, which proved to be too much time for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense drove down from their own 25 to score the game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds to spare in the fourth quarter.

Justin Herbert threw an interception and kept Mahomes to an undefeated road record against division opponents, improving to 14-0.

Kelce played a pivotal role in the game, not only scoring the game-winning touchdown, but also scoring three touchdowns in total in a game where he had six receptions for 115 yards. It was the 10-year tight end’s 33rd 100-yard game in his career. That broke Gronkowski’s record for most 100-yard games for a tight end in NFL history — Kelce tied the record in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans.

The feat had some wondering if Kelce has cemented himself as the best of all time at the position. The 33-year-old is fifth in receiving yards, sixth in receiving touchdowns, second in 150-yard games and had the most yards in a season, according to Stat Muse.

Where the Chiefs tight end ranks among the all-time greats will be up for discussion at a later time, but Kansas City looks as dominant as ever, and it played Sunday’s game without JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman — Kadarius Toney left the game due to a hamstring injury.

The Chiefs will look to win 26 straight games in November and December when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12.