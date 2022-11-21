How Patriots Legend Helped Unlock Marcus Jones’ Punt Returning

But he didn’t. At least, not right away.

Jones was limited in spring practice after underdoing offseason surgery on both shoulders, and he did not show the Patriots enough during training camp and the preseason to win either the punt or kick return job. The former went to Myles Bryant, who hadn’t returned punts since high school. Ty Montgomery handled the latter to start.

Bryant also beat out Jones for the top slot cornerback spot, meaning the Patriots had little reason to play their diminutive rookie DB early in the season. He logged just four snaps in New England’s season opener, then was a healthy inactive for the team’s Week 2 win at Pittsburgh.

Jones didn’t become the Patriots’ primary kick returner until their third game, and he didn’t take over punt-return duties until Week 4, after an eventful opening stretch that featured multiple muffs by Bryant that New England was fortunate to recover.

“Marcus, we didn’t feel like he was quite ready at the beginning of the year,” Belichick explained. “We went with Myles. Then, as Marcus got better and gained more experience and confidence and then performed well, he’s handled all the return game for a number of weeks now. Certainly, there’s some innate skill that goes with that. There’s (also) certainly a developmental aspect.”

The wait was worth it. Jones now ranks second among all qualified returners in both punt-return average (16.6 yards) and kick-return average (24.3), per NFL GSIS, and he’s the only player in the NFL this season to return a punt for a touchdown. Over the last three games, he’s had punt returns of 23, 32 and 84 yards and a kickoff return that went for 32 yards.

“He came in pretty good to begin with,” special teams captain Matthew Slater said after Sunday’s game. “But I just think his confidence level has really increased. His god-given ability has been evident from Day 1, and I think now our group realizes, hey, if we block for this guy, he’s going to have a chance to make plays. So we go out there, he has a lot of confidence in us, we have a lot of confidence in him, and I think it makes for a good unit. And when we needed it most, we just trusted each other.”

Added rookie special teamer Brenden Schooler: “He’s awesome at setting up blocks. He makes it easy for us. Having a returner (like him) back there, it’s electrifying. At any moment, it can happen, and (Sunday) it happened at the perfect moment. It was an awesome feeling.”