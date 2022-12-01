Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again

It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact.

Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.

Patrick Peterson, who spent the first 10 years of his career as a member of the Cardinals, has taken great joy in prodding Arizona and its star quarterback throughout what has been a tumultuous season. On Wednesday, Peterson was asked by his “All Things Covered” podcast co-host Bryant McFadden if he thought the Cardinals would make Kingsbury the scapegoat for a lost season.

“Ain’t no maybe. He will be,” Peterson responded. “The crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

That second part, of course, was a jab at Keim — who chose not to resign Peterson following the 2020 season and let him join the Minnesota Vikings. Peterson wasn’t done there, however, he had something for Murray as well.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just the matter of the fact,” Peterson said.

The Cardinals certainly have a lot more to worry about than Peterson’s opinion, but such harsh words certainly don’t spell anything good for the perception of the organization inside and out of its own building.