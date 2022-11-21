How Rhamondre Stevenson Explained Mind-Blowing First Down Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — Sunday’s New England Patriots game wasn’t Rhamondre Stevenson’s best of the season.

The New York Jets’ talented front seven succeeded in shutting down Stevenson’s running lanes, holding the explosive second-year pro to just 26 yards on 15 carries. The 1.7 yards-per-carry average was the worst of his NFL career to date.

But even in a largely forgettable performance, Stevenson still managed to deliver the most sensational offensive play in the Patriots’ 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Facing a third-and-16 in Jets territory midway through the second quarter, Stevenson caught a short pass in the flat from quarterback Mac Jones. He used a slick juke to shimmy past linebacker Quincy Williams but then was met by a trio of New York defenders 6 yards shy of the first-down marker.

End of the road? For most NFL running backs, maybe. But not for Stevenson.

Safety Lamarcus Joyner had a chance to bring him down but whiffed. Linebacker C.J. Mosley had him wrapped up, then slid off. Safety Jordan Whitehead threw his shoulder into Stevenson, but the Patriots back didn’t flinch.

By the time cornerback Michael Carter II dragged him down, Stevenson had picked up 19 yards to move the chains.