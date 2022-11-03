Insight On When Nets Began Vetting Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka

The decision to seek out the services of Ime Udoka after parting ways with Steve Nash has been seen as a desperation move for the Nets, but Brooklyn reportedly has done a lot more work behind the scenes than many know.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports explored everything that has gone on in Brooklyn as it seeks to turn its fortunes around. Hiring a second head coach after less than 10 games into the season is somehow the least of the Nets’ problems as Kyrie Irving continues to dig himself into controversy.

The pursuit of the suspended Celtics head coach has only compounded the drama the franchise created for itself dating back to when Kevin Durant made a trade request. Udoka was issued a season-long suspension by Boston for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer, who he reportedly made unwanted comments toward.

The Celtics reportedly will not seek compensation for Udoka, but they have allowed the coach to seek out other opportunities, which created rumors over his future with the franchise. It’s likely why Brooklyn reportedly had been looking into Udoka’s situation for an extended period of time.

“The Nets began their due diligence into his Boston missteps shortly after the suspension was levied,” Fisher wrote, citing sources. “There was no original intent to remove Nash.”

Fischer added: “From (general manager Sean) Marks to ownership, where Joe and Clara Tsai are heavily involved in Nets decision-making, Brooklyn purportedly believes in Udoka’s character despite his issues in Boston. It believes his season-long suspension in Boston may have fit the wrongdoing for the Celtics, but it believes misconduct with a junior employee should not end a person’s career.”

While there was not “intent” to remove Nash from his position, Nets management was seeking out contingency options if things didn’t go well.