Jakub Zboril Pots First Career NHL Goal To Put Bruins Ahead

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal after 65 career games Saturday, and the fourth-year Bruins defenseman made it an impactful one.

Boston was tied at one apiece against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid had done his part in keeping the game close, but the Black and Gold were unable to convert on a number of opportunities, until the third period came along.

After Tomas Nosek fought for possession of the puck, he dished it to Zboril who potted it past a few bodies and veteran goalie Craig Anderson to put the Bruins ahead, 2-1.

First NHL goal and what a SNIPE it was ? pic.twitter.com/IR6xooXPm9 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 13, 2022

Patrice Bergeron scored his second goal of the game to help Boston secure the win and help the Bruins reach their best start in 92 years.