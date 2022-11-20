Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert Saleh referred to as “dog (expletive)” — Wilson refused to accept accountability for his clear role in New York’s first road loss of the year.

“I just think all around it’s more executing,” Wilson told reporters. “Weren’t able to move the chains. They were doing a good job making it hard on us to get easy ones in the pass game. Couldn’t establish the run game very well and then obviously I had some, you know. … Gotta find a way in these conditions.”

Wilson completed just nine of his 22 attempts and totaled only 72 yards — the second-fewest in a game by the 23-year-old. However, Wilson wasn’t quick in accepting his blame for the loss. In fact, Wilson didn’t believe he and the offense let the Jets defense down. New York held the Patriots without an offensive touchdown.

Jets punter Braden Mann finished with more punts (10) than Wilson did with completions.

So, numbers don’t lie, right? Well, Wilson didn’t necessarily agree with the story told by the box score. When asked if he let felt as though he let the Jets’ defense down, Wilson was quick and somehow confident.

“No, no,” Wilson replied. “We’ve won some big games and we’ve lost some games, obviously, that we want back. So, we are gonna move and learn from this one.”