Jets Rule Out Two Key Starters For Pivotal Rematch With Patriots

If the Jets are going to win Sunday’s rematch with the Patriots, they’ll have to do so without a pair of key starters.

New York head coach Robert Saleh on Friday ruled out receiver Corey Davis and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. Davis and Ranks are dealing with a knee and an elbow injury, respectively.

Rankins played well against the Patriots in the Week 8 game at MetLife Stadium before suffering his injury the following week. Davis has been out since Week 7.

Additionally, Saleh revealed that starting offensive linemen Nate Herbig (shin) and Duane Brown (shoulder) are questionable for the Week 11 contest in New England.

The Patriots will practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday afternoon before revealing their own injury report. Stud cornerback Jonathan Jones missed Thursday’s practice due to an illness.

New York and New England will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.