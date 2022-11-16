NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels

Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet.

Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling speculation that the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator soon could be fired. McDaniels and the Raiders reached rock bottom last Sunday with a home loss to Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts.

But Vegas reportedly has no intentions of firing McDaniels anytime soon, and now we know why thanks to Tuesday’s episode of “Around the Horn” on ESPN.

“I’m saying right now: Josh McDaniels will be the coach this year and next year,” panelist and Los Angeles Times reporter Bill Plaschke said during the show. “Raiders don’t have the money to fire him, to pay him off. They’re cash-poor.”

But was Plaschke reporting or engaging in speculation? Host Tony Reali asked him to clarify.

“I have learned that they don’t have the money to fire him,” Plaschke said.

McDaniels is in the first year of a four-year contract with the Raiders. It’s unclear how much money he’s owed this season and beyond. Furthermore, there are no details on how much money Vegas would have to pay McDaniels should it fire him before his contract ends.