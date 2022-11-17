Super Bowl Contender Adds Free Agent Ndamukong Suh

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday afternoon the team has signed veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the free agent signing Thursday. Philadelphia confirmed the agreement is for one year, though the financial terms were not released.

Suh, 35, no longer is the All-Pro defensive tackle he once was, but has shown he’s still more than reliable. Suh recorded six sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Buccaneers, playing all 33 games during his Tampa Bay tenure.

The 8-1 Eagles, who dropped their first game of the season in Week 10 on “Monday Night Football,” currently have the third-best betting odds to win the Super Bowl at 6-to-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook. And Philadelphia, currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC, is the betting favorite to win the conference.

The Eagles also signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Wednesday. The two additions join a defensive line alongside Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat and recently acquired Robert Quinn. Philadelphia acquired Quinn from the Chicago Bears prior to the NFL trade deadline.

The additions further complement a group that now is arguably the deepest in the league. The Eagles have allowed the third-fewest yards and seventh-fewest points in the NFL this season, though rank 25th in rushing yards allowed per attempt and 20th in rushing yards allowed this season. It proved the be one of the team’s flaws in Philadelphia’s loss against the Washington Commanders in Week 10 and in a Week 9 win against the Houston Texans.

The Eagles will look to get that right in a Week 11 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.