NFL Twitter Account Insanely Compares Gunner Olszewski Play To ‘Edelman Catch’

The NFL’s Twitter account on Sunday night blatantly disrespected former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman, who long will be remembered for his miraculous catch during New England’s comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, had his highlight diminished by a comparison which went out to 31.7 million Twitter followers. And the comparison included another former Patriots slot receiver in Gunner Olszewski, to no fault of his own.

Olszewski made an acrobatic reception Sunday during the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 11 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The pass from Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett was deflected by a Bengals defensive back only for Olszewski to haul it in at the 1-yard line before it could hit the ground. It was impressive, despite the fact it came with the Steelers trailing 37-23 with one minute left in regulation.

If only it was described as such by the NFL Twitter account, as opposed to the insane comparison which actually came with it.

“Gunner Olszewski just made the @Edelman11 catch,” the league’s official Twitter account posted.

Again, so we’re all clear, the account compared Edelman’s brain-shattering reception with 2:20 left in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots trailing the Falcons 28-20 at the time, to a Week 11 reception which came with the Steelers down two touchdowns to the now .500 Bengals. It’s almost unforgivable.

Fortunately, many replied to express their displeasure.