Streaking Patriots Won’t Sustain Success Without Fixing Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t complain about these outcomes.

They’ve won three in a row, dominating on defense and getting big plays on special teams in all three. They’re 6-4 on the season, just a game out of first place in the AFC East with eight weeks remaining. Their next opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, got blasted 40-3 and won’t have their starting left tackle when they host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

But this current blueprint is not sustainable. If the Patriots hope to make and have any chance of advancing in the NFL playoffs, they desperately need to fix their flailing offense.

Sunday afternoon provided some reasons for optimism, sure. Mac Jones, most notably, played his best game in weeks, going 23-for-27 for 246 yards with no turnovers. The Patriots got big plays from Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Jakobi Meyers, and they finished with a respectable 297 yards of total offense, crossing midfield on nearly half of their possessions.

But once again, points were scarce for the Patriots, and negative plays were not. New England managed just a solitary field goal on offense, needing a stunning 84-yard punt-return touchdown by rookie Marcus Jones in the final seconds to escape with a 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

During their current three-game win streak, the Patriots have scored as many touchdowns on defense and special teams (two) as they have on offense. On Sunday, they failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time since Week 12 of the 2020 season (a 22-12 loss at Miami) and won while doing so for the first time since the famed Tedy Bruschi pick-six snow game way back in 2003.

Mac Jones initially struck an optimistic tone in his postgame news conference. “We moved the ball pretty well today,” the second-year QB said. “That’s a fact.” He also noted the Jets’ status as one of the NFL’s top defenses, and the brisk, windy conditions the teams were playing in that occasionally made passing and kicking the ball difficult.