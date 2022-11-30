Patriots Defender Uses Harsh Description For Playoff Loss To Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. — Adrian Phillips didn’t mince words Wednesday when talking about the Patriots’ embarrassing playoff loss to the Bills last season.

New England suffered a 47-17 loss at Highmark Stadium, with Josh Allen and the Bills offense putting together a perfect game while not punting a single time. The humiliating performance has been a popular topic at One Patriot Place as Thursday night’s pivotal rematch at Gillette Stadium approaches.

Phillips on Wednesday was asked about the game, which was played in sub-freezing temperatures.

“We went out there and it was, what, negative-one?” the Patriots safety said after Wednesday’s practice. “Went out there and basically got our face kicked in.”

Phillips and other Patriots defenders have talked about striking a balance between using the ugly playoff defeat as motivation and not obsessing over it.

“You definitely think about it, but you don?t harp on that,” Phillips said. “You look at what they did and how they were able to control the game and the plays that they were able to make. You think about them not punting the ball basically for two games. It’s a big deal. But at the same time, you can’t let that consume you.”

Somehow, someway, New England must find a way to avoid a repeat performance. Currently outside of the AFC playoff picture, the Patriots might need a victory Thursday night to keep their postseason hopes alive.