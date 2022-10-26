Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters.

Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff Gordon in their respective splits. Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have agreed to look out for their children as they decide on how to divide assets.

Close friends of the couple hope the two can reconcile their differences for the sake of their two kids plus a third child Brady had with actresses Bridget Moynahan. Some noted Brady needs to “bend” to Bündchen, especially after going back on his decision to retire from the NFL this past offseason.

This “indifference” seems to be the root of the problems between the couple who have been married since 2009, but Bündchen has reportedly given the seven-time Super Bowl champion an “ultimatum,” according to Us Weekly.

“Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good,” an insider told Us Weekly in an issue published Wednesday.

The biggest worry for Bündchen is the QB’s health as the insider added: “She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family.”

It’s an understandable fear on Bündchen’s part. The NFL has sought to tighten up it’s concussion protocol in response to the Miami Dolphins’ handling of Tua Tagovailoa. The third-year quarterback suffered multiple concussions in a matter of weeks, and it called into question how much the league cares about player safety.