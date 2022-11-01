How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Is Feeling After Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently finalized their divorce, but the wounds from their split might no longer be fresh.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded like he was at peace with the situation when he issued his first public comments about the divorce on the latest episode of his podcast. The legendary Brazilian supermodel appears to be in the same boat, as a source tells PEOPLE magazine that the split was “hard at first” for Bündchen “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”

Brady and Bündchen’s two children, Benjamin and Vivian, reportedly are also helping Gisele cope with the situation.

“Gisele is great with her children and radiates happiness when either one or both are around,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Having them with her has helped her move ahead.”

Furthermore, the source explained adjusting to post-marriage life might not be a terribly difficult challenge for Bündchen, who “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

Both Brady and Bündchen described their divorce as “amicable” and stressed that co-parenting their children remains their utmost priority. The Bucs star will balance those duties with trying to lead a struggling Tampa Bay team that faces a long road in trying to reach the playoffs.