Watch Mic’d-Up Patriots React To Marcus Jones Punt Return TD

We’re not gonna lie: So far, the mic’d-up videos of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and New York Jets have been kinda disappointing.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything for New England fans to sink their teeth into.

Of course, the main attraction is rookie cornerback Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown, which gave the Patriots a 10-3 lead with five seconds left in the game. And clips shared Tuesday by both NFL Films and the Patriots offer cool bonus angles of the play and reaction to it.

Most notably, New England quarterback Mac Jones channeled his inner Tom Brady in saying “let’s go, babe!” to Marcus Jones after the game.

Take a look:

Marcus?s house call seals the season sweep over New York.



Sunday?s sights & sounds. pic.twitter.com/SSSAYEH5p8 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2022

New England will look for a worthy follow-up when it visits the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Bill Belichick’s team will be looking for their fourth straight victory.