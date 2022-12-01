WNBA Finals Rematch Highlights CT Sun’s 2023 Regular-Season Schedule

The road back to the WNBA Finals is now clearer for the Connecticut Sun as they are still in search of the franchise’s first championship.

The Sun released their 2023 schedule on Wednesday as they open up the campaign on May 19 with a road matchup against the Indiana Fever before taking on the Washington Mystics on May 21 in their home opener at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Arguably the biggest games to circle on the Sun’s calendar are rematches with the Las Vegas Aces, who upended Connecticut in four games for the WNBA crown in September. The Sun will see the Aces for the first time since that series when they host Las Vegas on June 6 and the two sides will stay in Connecticut and battle it out again two days later. The Sun and Aces will play one matchup in Las Vegas on July 1.

Connecticut has 40 regular-season games on the docket, which is four more contests than last season’s slate. The regular season concludes on Sept. 10 with a home matchup against the Chicago Sky.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Sun as former head coach and general manager Curt Miller left the organization in October after six seasons to join the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sun announced they hired Stephanie White to be the team’s new coach while Darius Taylor will take the reins in the front office.