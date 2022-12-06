Bruce Cassidy Emotional After Tribute In Bruins-Golden Knights

BOSTON — Things got a little misty for Bruce Cassidy in the first period between the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights.

During a TV timeout in the first period of Monday night’s game, the TD Garden jumbotron had a tribute for Cassidy, who was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Bruins in June after taking over at the helm in Feb. 2017.

Monday marked the first time Cassidy returned to Boston, this time as the head coach of the Golden Knights, who just so happen to be the best team in the Western Conference. And after the video tribute — which included highlights of Cassidy’s time with the Bruins — concluded, Cassidy was shown on the jumbotron and acknowledged the TD Garden crowd with a wave and looked quite emotional on the bench.

A standing ovation for Bruce Cassidy in his return to Boston. pic.twitter.com/Zm7CJLYBum — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 6, 2022

Cassidy was well-liked and respected among the fan base, so it’s no surprise he got the ovation he did.