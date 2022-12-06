Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Home Win Streak Snapped In Shootout Loss To Golden Knights

BOSTON — The Bruins’ win streak at TD Garden has come to an end after a 4-3 shootout loss to Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights on Monday night.

Boston fell to 20-3-1, while Vegas moved to 19-7-1.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

A game like this was bound to happen.

The Bruins have been hot all season — especially at home — but they just could not get out from the slow start in the first period that carried over into the second period. The Golden Knights were all over Boston as the B’s just were not playing competitive hockey, made one too many passes and made a lot of poor decisions in the opening 20 minutes. The defense also wasn’t at its best and Jeremy Swayman struggled to keep pucks out of the net. While it wasn’t all necessarily his fault with the defense playing how it did, it would have been nice to see him get a save on at least one (maybe two) of the goals.

The Golden Knights came into Monday’s game as the best team in the Western Conference and they certainly proved why they’re at the top against a tough Bruins team that won 14 straight games at TD Garden.

The Bruins did make Vegas hold its breath, though, when it started the third period with a 5-on-3. While Vegas killed off the two-man advantage, the Bruins still had a power play and capitalized thanks to Taylor Hall who netted the equalizer on a second effort.