Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Gushes Over Friendship With Brad Marchand

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand have built quite the friendship on and off the ice since Marchand debuted with the Boston Bruins during the 2009-10 NHL season.

Their chemistry is unmatched and they always seem to know where the other is in order to make a play. That will happen when you’ve been playing on the same line as someone for close to 10 years, but the bond they share is just as strong, if not stronger, off the ice.

“It kind of clicked right away,” Bergeron told Elliotte Friedman on the “32 Thoughts” podcast. “As we all know, he’s got the energy and he’s got the temper at times. But just an amazing person, super generous, and a great family guy. Over the years, you know you play with someone for so long, he’s on your left side, or you go through ups and downs, and you create connections beyond just being friends. You’re best friends. It’s a special bond. It’s something I’m very lucky to have.”

The bond is so special, in fact, that Bergeron revealed some teammates have expressed jealousy for how close he is with Marchand.

“Actually, a few teammates have said that in the past, where they’re kind of jealous in a way, they’re like, ‘I’ve never had that. I’ve bounced around,’ ” Bergeron was quoted as saying. “A few guys have said they’ve never had that connection with a teammate like we do, because we’ve been playing together for so long. When you look back, you don’t think about it, but when someone says that, it’s like, I guess you’re right. It’s pretty special. We should be thankful for that.”

The two won a Stanley Cup together in 2011 and have been one of the NHL’s best duos over the years.

This season is no different, either. Bergeron has 11 points in 13 games while Marchand, who missed the first month-plus of the season due to offseason hip surgery, has seven points in five games.