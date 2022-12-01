Deshaun Watson ‘Focusing On Football’ Ahead Of Browns-Texans

There were lots of questions to be asked when Deshaun Watson met with reporters Thursday for the first time since being suspended 11 games by the NFL. He and the Cleveland Browns take on his former Houston Texans team on Sunday, so naturally there are a lot of storylines surrounding the game.

Watson opened his press conference by telling reporters he only would answer football-related questions, and nothing relating to the 25 women who accused the quarterback of sexual harassment and assault.

“I’m focusing on football,” Watson told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. “My main focus is locked in on the game plan and trying to execute and make sure that I’m keeping the standard up for the Cleveland Browns so we can try to win.”

When asked if he learned anything during his suspension and mandated counseling, Watson, unsurprisingly, gave a non-answer.

“I respect your question,” Watson told reporters. “I understand. But that’s more in that phase of clinical and legal stuff and I’ve been advised to stay away from that and keep that personal.”

Translation: “No, I didn’t learn anything.”

The Browns have gone 4-7 with Jacoby Brissett under center and now will hand over the QB duties to Watson. Kickoff for Browns-Texans is set for 1 p.m. ET.